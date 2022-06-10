Sterling falls below $1.24 vs dollar after U.S. inflation data

Sterling fell on Friday and was set for a second consecutive week of declines against the U.S. dollar as Britain's gloomy economic outlook left investors on edge while strong U.S. inflation data boosted the greenback. The pound briefly fell below $1.24 after data showed that U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could continue with its 50 basis point interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates next week for the fifth time since December, its steepest run of rate hikes in 25 years, and is likely to keep going in the coming months as inflation heads for double digits. Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank, said markets only expect a 25bps hike from the BoE next week and "a quarter-point increase should not greatly impact the pound."

"Where the main risks lie for the pound is that the bank tees up a pause in its hiking cycle in coming months that would clearly oppose the view of markets that see a 50bps hike at the August or September decisions," he added. British short and medium- dated government bond yields rose sharply this week after the European Central Bank signalled it would raise interest rates in July and September, prompting markets to bet on faster tightening by the BoE too.

Financial markets are pricing in BoE rates hitting 2% by September and 3% by May 2023. The pound slipped as much as 0.9% versus the dollar to $1.2383, hitting its lowest in three weeks..

"Right now we would favour the dollar over sterling and could see sterling/dollar breaking down to 1.2350 next week," ING analysts said in a note to clients. Sterling was edged 0.1% lower against the euro at 85.08 pence but was heading to its best week against the single currency since March.

