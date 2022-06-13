S.Korea military deploys 100 cargo trucks to ship containers

South Korea military is operating some 100 cargo trucks consigned by the Ministry of Transport to ship containers in and out of major ports including Busan to respond to a nationwide truckers strike that began on June 7, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Monday.

The military is shipping containers to and from locations primarily in short distances with the ports to free up space, the ministry said.

