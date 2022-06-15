Left Menu

Short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II successfully tested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India on Wednesday successfully carried out the night launch of Prithvi-II short range ballistic missile from an integrated test range in Odisha.

The defence ministry said the missile was test-fired around 7:30 pm.

It said the test validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

''A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on June 15, at approximately 1930 hrs from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha,'' the ministry said in a brief statement.

''The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision,'' it said.

The ministry further added: ''The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.'' PTI MPB ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

