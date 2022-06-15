Short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II successfully tested
- Country:
- India
India on Wednesday successfully carried out the night launch of Prithvi-II short range ballistic missile from an integrated test range in Odisha.
The defence ministry said the missile was test-fired around 7:30 pm.
It said the test validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.
''A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on June 15, at approximately 1930 hrs from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha,'' the ministry said in a brief statement.
''The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision,'' it said.
The ministry further added: ''The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.'' PTI MPB ZMN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- India
- Chandipur
- Prithvi-II
ALSO READ
Odisha: Polling begins for Brajrajnagar bypolls amid tight security
Odisha: Voting underway in by-poll to Brajrajnagar assembly segment
Odisha by-poll: 32 pc voter turnout in first four hours in Brajrajnagar assembly segment
Odisha by-poll: 57 pc voter turnout till 3pm in Brajrajnagar assembly segment
Odisha: Four BJD candidates file nomination papers for RS polls