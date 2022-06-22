Jammu divisional commissioner reviews situation in aftermath of heavy rains

As heavy rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir triggering flash floods and landslides, a senior government officer reviewed the situation on Wednesday and issued directions for expeditious restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, an official spokesman said.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar also directed deputy commissioners to provide adequate assistance to the migrant population.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, Kumar took stock of the damage caused by heavy rainfall.

The divisional commissioner directed Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam to expedite restoration work and provide safe shelter and food to the people stranded in the district.

Over 2000 persons were left stranded on the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, due to its closure owing to multiple landslides, mostly in Ramban district.

Islam, who is personally monitoring the road clearance operation, said a total of 30 places were affected due to landslides and mudslides.

''Twenty-five of the places have already been cleared...while the work on the remaining places is in full swing and expected to be cleared within the shortest possible time,” he said.

He said the district administration has made adequate arrangements of boarding and lodging for the stranded passengers.