Left Menu

Hiver Turns to Rhythm and Beats to Highlight its Unique Work Culture

We have these sessions often and this time for World Music Day, the team has created an original song about the brand. About Hiver Hiver is a Gmail-based customer service solution that helps teams across the organisation collaborate on shared inboxes like services, orders, support.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:12 IST
Hiver Turns to Rhythm and Beats to Highlight its Unique Work Culture
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Hiver, a Bengaluru-based SaaSstartup, launched a music video highlighting their work-meets-play culture. The entire music video-including lyrics, vocals, instrumentals, and videography-has been created by Hiver’s in-house talent.

The music video was shot in the Hiver office on the occasion of World Music Day and showcases the company’s non-formal work culture. The lyrics of the song place emphasis on Hiver’s value system - simplicity, and work-life balance, amongst others. It also talks about the brand’s journey so far and how Hiver is focused on building a world class product. You can view the video here.

Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO and Co-founder of Hiver, is an avid guitar player himself and believes, “Music is very close to our hearts here at Hiver. Its universality allows our diverse team to connect with each other more profoundly. We’ve seen that having impromptu jamming sessions at work have not only brought us closer as a team, but have also helped our employees de-stress and nurture their creativity.” Speaking on creating the campaign, Charu Gupta, Director of Brand & Content Marketing, Hiver said, “At Hiver, we believe it’s important to learn more about and recognise the talents of our employees. Jamming sessions in the office have allowed them to pursue their passions outside of work, while still being at work. We have these sessions often and this time for World Music Day, the team has created an original song about the brand.” About Hiver Hiver is a Gmail-based customer service solution that helps teams across the organisation collaborate on shared inboxes like services@, orders@, support@. It's the most frictionless, natural way for teams to handle customer email communication as it works from Gmail. It helps teams collaborate better and make sure all queries are answered on time by the right people.

To know more, visit www.hiverhq.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022