L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Engineering Design Centre in France

Toulouse centre will accelerate digital transformation for aviation & defence; to ramp up 100 engineers over 2 years in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, & Toulouse, France – Business Wire India L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, inaugurated its Engineering Design Centre (EDC) in Toulouse, France, to initially cater to the new age digital requirements of the global aerospace and defence sectors.

The EDC will initially focus on developing cutting-edge solutions for the aerospace and defence industries and LTTS will work with major OEMs in the region as an engineering partner.

The centre will specialize in end-to-end solutions for aerospace design & manufacturing, with a workforce of LTTS engineers having proven expertise in digital engineering, systems engineering and avionics design. LTTS plans to hire over 100 engineers in the next two years for the centre.

LTTS plans to invest and expand the new EDC, giving it a focus on sustainable next-gen solutions such as avionics systems and airlines' digital solutions for customer and operations excellence. The centre will also incubate engineering solutions in other domains such as digital plant solutions, hydrogen fuel generation and distribution, to cater to the domestic market.

LTTS has been a strategic supplier with Airbus in India for more than a decade, providing engineering services across verticals such as engineering, avionics and digital, resulting in it being selected as a referenced Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Customer Service Engineering Supplier for Airbus. LTTS will now be extending this collaboration to a key geographic location like Toulouse, with the new centre offering end-to-end engineering services for Airbus and its supply chain. The EDC was inaugurated by Mr Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at LTTS along with distinguished customers and industry leaders.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services said, "For over a decade, LTTS has supported global aerospace, defence and manufacturing companies with future-ready, cutting-edge digital and engineering technologies. This in-depth understanding of multiple domains makes LTTS a preferred engineering partner and has helped in building strategic alliances with global customers. The Engineering Centre at Toulouse, one of Europe's primary Aerospace hubs, perfectly aligns with our goal of heralding a sustainable, greener future in France." Thierry Sentous, Conseiller Municipal, Toulouse said, "As a global provider of engineering services, LTTS establishes itself in the Toulouse region with very strong commercial potential and the willingness to develop talented and highly qualified engineering teams. The new LTTS engineering centre will participate in the creation of exciting new digital opportunities in the fields of avionics, urban air mobility and defence, and also contribute to strengthening the economic ecosystem of Toulouse and its region." LTTS' global offerings include deep domain technical expertise and tailor-made digital technologies supporting Aerospace OEMs and Tier 1s to meet compliance standards, increase quality, and stay competitive in an evolving aviation sector.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 20,800 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 89 innovation labs as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.ltts.com/ To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Seen in the picture during the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (from left to right): Deepanshu Khurana, Embassy of India; VéroniqueCanceill, Airbus; Amit Chadha, LTTS; Patrice Vassal, Invest in Toulouse; Marie-Eve Rigollet, Airbus

