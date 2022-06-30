Left Menu

Important we make sure Taiwan can defend itself, UK's Truss says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 13:57 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday that it was important that NATO and its allies make sure Taiwan can defend itself.

"It is important that we make sure Taiwan can defend itself, we have to learn from Ukraine lessons," she said in an interview with Spanish national TV station TVE.

