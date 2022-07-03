Left Menu

55% IndiGo domestic flights delayed as crew call sick on AI recruitment day; DGCA to probe

The Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27, after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.Air India has started a recruitment drive for fresh cabin crew members as it is planning to buy new planes and improve its services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 16:59 IST
55% IndiGo domestic flights delayed as crew call sick on AI recruitment day; DGCA to probe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty-five percent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed on Saturday as a significant number of cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources in the industry saying they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive.

When asked about this matter, DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI on Sunday, ''We are looking into this.'' The phase-2 of Air India's recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday and the majority of IndiGo's cabin crew members who took sick leave went for it, the sources in the industry added.

IndiGo, India's largest airline, currently operates approximately 1,600 flights --domestic and international -- daily. IndiGo did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's website, 45.2 percent of IndiGo's domestic flights operated on time on Saturday.

In comparison, the on-time performances of Air India, SpiceJet, Vistara, Go First and AirAsia India was 77.1 percent, 80.4 percent, 86.3 percent, 88 percent, and 92.3 percent, respectively, on Saturday. The Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27, after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

Air India has started a recruitment drive for fresh cabin crew members as it is planning to buy new planes and improve its services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022