PM Jacinda Ardern to lead trade mission in Australia

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will lead a trade mission including over 30 New Zealand businesses to Melbourne and Sydney this week as part of the Government's reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19.

While in Sydney, Jacinda Ardern will also give an address to the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) and hold her formal annual Leaders' Meeting with Prime Minister Albanese.

"This trade mission is one of many steps this Government is taking to reconnect New Zealand with the world while actively strengthening partnerships between government, business and industry," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Australia is our second largest trading partner, with two-way trade accounting for over $22 billion in the year to December 2021, and is the first export market many New Zealand companies look to.

"The 32 New Zealand businesses leaders joining this trade mission, range from some of our largest exporters to small innovative companies who are relatively early in their export journey, demonstrating the importance of our trading relationship with Australia," Jacinda Ardern said.

In Melbourne, the Prime Minister will attend an ANZ business breakfast event and a dinner showcasing New Zealand food and beverage. She will also meet with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

In Sydney, she will engage with tourism leaders from both countries, and with key Australian investors. She will also launch the New Zealand "Discover New" collaboration with David Jones, and attend a dinner showcasing New Zealand high-end retail brands and featuring New Zealand food and beverage products. She will also meet with New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet and give a major foreign policy speech at the Lowy Institute.

Minister for Small Business and Tourism Stuart Nash, will accompany the Prime Minister on the trade mission.

"There are fantastic opportunities for New Zealand exporters - Australia values New Zealand's high-value, high quality and sustainable offerings, particularly across food, beverage, consumer goods, technology, manufacturing and tourism," Stuart Nash said.

"Australia is also New Zealand's largest source of visitors with over 1.55 million visiting our shores in 2019 and contributing over $2.7 billion to the economy. With our borders now open and the removal of pre-departure testing, we've created significant opportunities for tourism recovery as we welcome back our Australian friends."

While in Sydney, Jacinda Ardern and a number of New Zealand Ministers will attend the Australia-New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF).

"The Forum is an important opportunity to engage with government and business leaders from both sides of the Tasman on our shared economic recovery in an increasingly uncertain world," Jacinda Ardern said.

"I am pleased to be accompanied at the Forum by Ministers Robertson, O'Connor, Nash, Jackson, Wood, Verrall, and Shaw, who will be meeting with their new Australian counterparts and engaging in policy discussions on a diverse range of economic issues."

Prime Minister Ardern will join Prime Minister Albanese in addressing the Trans-Tasman Innovation and Growth Awards event.

"On Friday Prime Minister Albanese and I will hold our annual Leaders' Meeting, and will be an opportunity to further exchange views on a wide range of global issues such as the war in Ukraine and climate change, as well as discuss important regional issues ahead of the Pacific Island Forum," Jacinda Ardern said.

"We have invited key Ministers to join our meeting, enabling a richer discussion on issues of particular interest. Such conversations are more important than ever to ensure that we face this period of transition and renewal together, as allies and family."

The Prime Minister will be arriving direct to Australia on Monday 4 July as she returns from Europe. She will return to New Zealand via NZDF, alongside the trade delegation, on Friday 8 July.

