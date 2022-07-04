Left Menu

China stocks rise on healthcare boost, ETF Connect launch; HK dips

** With just four Hong Kong-listed ETFs qualified, compared with 83 eligible products traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen, the benefits are sharply skewed toward funds that invest in China-listed shares. ** An index tracking China's healthcare stocks surged 4.7% on signs of a possible flare-up in COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-07-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 14:29 IST
China stocks rise on healthcare boost, ETF Connect launch; HK dips
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks rose on Monday supported by healthcare shares and the launch of the cross-border investment scheme ETF Connect, while Hong Kong shares slipped weighed by airline operators. ** China's blue-chip index CSI300 rose 0.7% and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.5%. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index dipped 0.1%.

** Investors in China and Hong Kong started trading exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in each other's markets on Monday, but more money will likely flow into mainland markets initially under ETF Connect. ** With just four Hong Kong-listed ETFs qualified, compared with 83 eligible products traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen, the benefits are sharply skewed toward funds that invest in China-listed shares.

** An index tracking China's healthcare stocks surged 4.7% on signs of a possible flare-up in COVID-19 outbreaks in China. ** Parts of eastern China are running fresh rounds of mass COVID-19 testing, as the country faces new waves of infections while recovering from the impact of the spring outbreaks that hit Beijing and Shanghai.

** Daily numbers of locally transmitted infections in mainland China increased to more than 300 over the weekend, compared with a few dozens in late June. ** Tourism and transport stock shares fell.

** China's "Big Three" state airlines tumbled in both China and Hong Kong after they pledged on Friday to buy a total of almost 300 Airbus jets, the biggest order by Chinese carriers since the start of the pandemic. ** Hong Kong shares of Air China slumped 4.1%, their worst day in roughly two months.

** Shares of China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines also fell. ** Hong Kong shares of Great Wall Motor Co Ltd slumped 6%, after General Motors said on Friday it had called off the sale of a shuttered Indian plant to the Chinese automaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Study: Higher protein consumption while dieting results in healthier eating

Study: Higher protein consumption while dieting results in healthier eating

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022