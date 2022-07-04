China stocks rise on healthcare boost, ETF Connect launch; HK dips
** With just four Hong Kong-listed ETFs qualified, compared with 83 eligible products traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen, the benefits are sharply skewed toward funds that invest in China-listed shares. ** An index tracking China's healthcare stocks surged 4.7% on signs of a possible flare-up in COVID-19 outbreaks in China.
China stocks rose on Monday supported by healthcare shares and the launch of the cross-border investment scheme ETF Connect, while Hong Kong shares slipped weighed by airline operators. ** China's blue-chip index CSI300 rose 0.7% and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.5%. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index dipped 0.1%.
** An index tracking China's healthcare stocks surged 4.7% on signs of a possible flare-up in COVID-19 outbreaks in China. ** Parts of eastern China are running fresh rounds of mass COVID-19 testing, as the country faces new waves of infections while recovering from the impact of the spring outbreaks that hit Beijing and Shanghai.
** Daily numbers of locally transmitted infections in mainland China increased to more than 300 over the weekend, compared with a few dozens in late June. ** Tourism and transport stock shares fell.
** China's "Big Three" state airlines tumbled in both China and Hong Kong after they pledged on Friday to buy a total of almost 300 Airbus jets, the biggest order by Chinese carriers since the start of the pandemic. ** Hong Kong shares of Air China slumped 4.1%, their worst day in roughly two months.
** Shares of China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines also fell. ** Hong Kong shares of Great Wall Motor Co Ltd slumped 6%, after General Motors said on Friday it had called off the sale of a shuttered Indian plant to the Chinese automaker.
