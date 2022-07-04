Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-07-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 17:44 IST
Akola resident injured as his pony tumbles on way back from Amarnath yatra in J&K
Image Credit: Flickr
A resident of Akola in Maharashtra was seriously injured while returning from the Amaranth pilgrimage on Monday in Bararimarg when he fell with his pony, a defense official said.

Satyanarayan Toshneyar suffered injuries to his head and fractures in his chest after his pony lost its balance and fell 100 feet toward the Sind river, the Defence PRO said. He was evacuated by a rescue team to the Army camp and further by a helicopter.

The incident occurred when Toshneyar was returning on a pony after darshan along with his daughter and wife.

A team of the Army along with MRT rushed to the spot and evacuated him to the Bararimarg Army Camp.

A helicopter was called and he was evacuated from the Bararimarg helipad, the PRO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

