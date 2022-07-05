Left Menu

FICCI seeks zero-rating GST on healthcare services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 20:00 IST
FICCI seeks zero-rating GST on healthcare services
  • Country:
  • India

Industry body FICCI has sought zero-rating GST on healthcare services to enable the service providers to claim input tax credit.

In a letter to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the chamber's President Sanjiv Mehta said ''enabling this would not only ensure that the input tax credit chain is intact but will also make compliances easier and ensure that the input taxes are not loaded into the cost of healthcare services''.

''Hence, it is our sincere request that the exemption of healthcare services from GST may kindly be discontinued, and the healthcare providers be allowed to avail the input tax credit,'' he added.

Sharing its views on the recommendations made in the recent GST Council meeting, the chamber said the incorporation of 5 per cent GST on room rent (exceeding Rs 5,000 per day) will go on to increase the cost of healthcare service to the patients.

''Further, the room rent is usually a part of the package rate for a treatment, and taxing only one component of the package will create confusion and will lead to deconstructing of the packages, which is against the current practice being encouraged by the government,'' FICCI President said in the letter.

He said under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme and other health insurance schemes, the government has been encouraging the private sector to keep the patients informed of the cost of entire treatment through package rates.

''Furthermore, these taxes are increasing the cost of compliance for the hospitals and making the entire compliance process more perplexing. This will defeat the government's intention of bringing about ease of doing business,'' Mehta said.

He also highlighted that over the past couple of years, the net impact of revised tax rates on inputs (goods and services) consumed by hospitals has increased, including the taxes on some of the medical equipments.

''As this incremental cost is ultimately borne by the patients, it will not serve the intention of the government to provide affordable healthcare to all,'' Mehta added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022