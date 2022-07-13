Shanghai residents queued up in sweltering heat for compulsory mass testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday, as persistent small outbreaks fuelled anxiety in a city still recovering from a painful two-month lockdown lifted a few weeks ago. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* China's health authority said that local governments no longer need to test some imported goods for the coronavirus, in a move aimed at reducing the cost of its strict COVID-19 prevention measures. * Hong Kong needs to allow financial sector employees to travel freely to retain its global investment and banking hub status, an industry report said, as the city continues to maintain some of the strictest coronavirus regulations in the world.

EUROPE * Long-haul travel is back among Danes and even more popular than before the pandemic, as pent-up wanderlust increasingly drives them to venture outside Europe's borders, Scandinavia's largest insurer Tryg said.

* Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar's Tour de France challenge was under a massive threat after two of his team mates tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of the 10th stage on Tuesday. AMERICAS

* U.S. deaths from bacteria resistant to antibiotics, also known as 'superbugs', jumped 15% in 2020 as the drugs were widely dispensed to treat COVID-19 and fight off bacterial infections during long hospitalizations, enabling the bugs to evolve, a U.S. government report said. * The Bank of Canada said Governor Tiff Macklem had recovered from a recent COVID-19 infection, but would do a press conference after Wednesday's rate decision virtually instead of in-person as planned.

* The International Monetary Fund and World Bank will hold 2022 annual meetings fully in person in October, marking their first major gatherings to return to pre-pandemic conditions since October 2019. * The White House said on Tuesday it will ensure Americans continue to have easy access to COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and testing to contain the fast-spreading Omicron BA.5 subvariant that now makes up a majority of U.S. cases.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * OPEC expects global oil demand to rise in 2023 but at a slower pace than 2022, the producer group said in its first forecast for next year, citing still robust economic growth and progress in containing COVID-19 in China.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The World Health Organization said that COVID-19 remains a global emergency, nearly 2-1/2 years after it was first declared.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The U.S. economy is slowing as consumers are buffeted by inflation and pandemic-driven demand for goods returns to more normal levels, Richmond Federal Reserve president Thomas Barkin said.

* Global benchmark Brent crude tumbled $7 on Tuesday to settle below $100 a barrel for the first time in three months on a strengthening dollar, demand-sapping COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China, and rising fears of a global economic slowdown. * Rising prices, border restrictions and airport chaos are threatening hopes for a post-pandemic summer travel boom in Canada, stalling a tourism recovery and taking the sheen off the country as a destination, analysts and industry executives say.

