Left Menu

Bajaj Healthcare forays into opiate processing business

We have been awarded two tenders for the supply of Opium derived Alkaloids and APIs to the GOI, under long-term contracts and expect successive orders under similar tenders to scale up to the processing of 6,000 MT of Poppy Straw and Opium Gum in the next five years, Bajaj Healthcare Joint Managing Director Anil Jain said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 12:19 IST
Bajaj Healthcare forays into opiate processing business
Bajaj Healthcare
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Healthcare on Wednesday said it has forayed into the highly regulated opiate processing business. The company said it has received two orders from the central government to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) from poppy capsules and other derivatives on an annual basis. It plans to execute both tenders from its API manufacturing unit located at Savli, Gujarat. ''We have been awarded two tenders for the supply of Opium derived Alkaloids and APIs to the GOI, under long-term contracts and expect successive orders under similar tenders to scale up to the processing of 6,000 MT of Poppy Straw and Opium Gum in the next five years,'' Bajaj Healthcare Joint Managing Director Anil Jain said in a regulatory filing. The Indian opiate market holds good potential and the receipt of this order opens the doors to a new business vertical with better margins, he added. ''This is for the first time in the history of the nation that the government has deregulated Opiate Processing to a private player, and we are extremely honored to be awarded the very first tender in this segment,'' Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022