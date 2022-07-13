Left Menu

Swiss advise against non-urgent trips to Sri Lanka

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 13-07-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 21:52 IST
The Swiss government advised travellers on Wednesday to avoid unnecessary trips to Sri Lanka given the country's political turmoil.

"Tourist and other non-urgent travel to Sri Lanka is discouraged (except for air transit via Colombo International Airport)," the Swiss foreign ministry posted on its website, noting the country's declared state of emergency.

"The political situation is confused and tensions have increased. A deterioration of the situation must be expected," it added.

