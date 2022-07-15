US based Maantic Inc expands footprint in Kolkata

Left Menu

Maantic Inc, a US-based global IT solutions company, on Friday opened its new state-of-the-art Offshore Development Centre ODC in Kolkata and stated that it wants to make it the biggest talent hub worldwide.This is its second offshore office in India after Pune, the California-headquartered technology company said on Friday.The City of Joy has an abundance of tech talent, excellent work culture and it also ranks higher in the global affordability index.

Updated: 15-07-2022
Maantic Inc, a US-based global IT solutions company, on Friday opened its new state-of-the-art Offshore Development Centre (ODC) in Kolkata and stated that it wants to make it the biggest talent hub worldwide.

This is its second offshore office in India after Pune, the California-headquartered technology company said on Friday.

“The City of Joy has an abundance of tech talent, excellent work culture and it also ranks higher in the global affordability index. Given these parameters, we believe Kolkata will soon be our biggest talent hub to service growing global clients,” Maantic Inc founder & CEO, Harry Iyer, said.

The IT major is aggressively adding talent in the city and plans to hire 300 people from Kolkata by the end of 2023, he said.

''The company will offer services like Digital Process Automation & Cloud Services, initially from Kolkata centre and will introduce other services in a phased manner over the next few months,'' said Shirsendu Sengupta, the Kolkata Centre Head.

Iyer told PTI that he does not foresee corporates rolling back on IT spending owing to geo-political and inflation headwinds and expected a 20-25 per cent business growth this year.

''Maantic is working with Fortune 10 and Fortune 500 companies across key markets worldwide like North America, Canada, and India. We are also planning to expand our footprint in other geographies like the Middle East and Europe and ramp up our hiring,” Iyer said.

Maantic, in future, proposes smaller development centres in other cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai in India with a hybrid work model.

