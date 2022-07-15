Online sellers keen to expand business overseas: Payoneer

Many online sellers are looking to expand their business overseas after witnessing an increase in earnings during the Covid pandemic, according to payment technology firm Payoneer.

A survey conducted by Payoneer that covered 150 online sellers showed that they have faith in the quality of products compared to those sold by such sellers in other countries, a factor that is also helping them expand internationally.

Payoneer country manager for India Gaurav Shisodia told PTI that many Indian sellers mentioned about challenges in marketing their products and supply chain issues.

Many online sellers are also looking to expand their business overseas, he added.

''Having recently crossed its ambitious export target of USD 400 billion, India has made a significant mark in today's cross-border trade ecosystem. With the support of the government throughout the challenging pandemic years, most Indian sellers have reported an increase in their earnings,'' Shisodia said.

