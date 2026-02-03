Abduction and Long-term Abuse: A Shocking Tale from India

A disturbing case has emerged from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, where a 42-year-old man has been apprehended for the alleged abduction and rape of a minor girl over a six-month span. The accused, identified as Rakesh Verma from Patna, was reportedly in contact with the girl, a Class 9 student, through a mobile phone.

The authorities revealed that Verma allegedly took the girl from her home to Valsad in Gujarat, where the heinous acts were committed. The arrest comes after the girl's disappearance following a family argument on July 30, 2025, prompting an extensive search and a subsequent police complaint.

Upon her rescue, the victim stated that Verma lured her with a promise of marriage before committing the crimes. Charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault under the POCSO Act, have been filed against Verma, who is now in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)