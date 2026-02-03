Left Menu

Abduction and Long-term Abuse: A Shocking Tale from India

In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl over six months. The accused, Rakesh Verma, from Patna, lured the girl through a mobile phone connection, abducted her, and committed repeated assaults in Valsad, Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:20 IST
A disturbing case has emerged from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, where a 42-year-old man has been apprehended for the alleged abduction and rape of a minor girl over a six-month span. The accused, identified as Rakesh Verma from Patna, was reportedly in contact with the girl, a Class 9 student, through a mobile phone.

The authorities revealed that Verma allegedly took the girl from her home to Valsad in Gujarat, where the heinous acts were committed. The arrest comes after the girl's disappearance following a family argument on July 30, 2025, prompting an extensive search and a subsequent police complaint.

Upon her rescue, the victim stated that Verma lured her with a promise of marriage before committing the crimes. Charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault under the POCSO Act, have been filed against Verma, who is now in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

