NATO's Diplomatic Dilemma: Tough Choices for Peace

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has pointed out the challenging decisions that lie ahead in securing a peace deal to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Rutte addressed Ukraine's parliament during his visit to Kyiv, emphasizing the complex diplomatic efforts required for peace.

He noted the significant contribution of the PURL weapons purchasing program, which is responsible for furnishing 90% of Ukraine's air defense missiles. This support is a crucial aspect of Ukraine's defense strategy against Russian aggression.

Rutte's remarks, delivered through a translator, underscore the international community's role in aiding Ukraine and the importance of strategic military support alongside diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)