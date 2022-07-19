Left Menu

Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 14:30 IST
Crude oil futures gain on spot demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 88 to Rs 8,006 per barrel as participants widened positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for August delivery traded higher by Rs 88 or 1.11 percent at Rs 8,006 per barrel in 3,954 lots.

Analysts said the raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.56 percent at USD 103.17 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 0.47 percent higher at USD 106.77 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022