Staff at Britain's biggest container port to strike -union

Britain's Unite Union said on Thursday that staff at the country's largest container port, Felixstowe, had voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

"Strike action would bring Felixstowe to a standstill and would cause major logistical problems for maritime and road haulage transport entering the port," Unite said in a statement.

It did not give any dates for the strike action, which was supported by 92% of those workers voting.

