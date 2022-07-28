Staff at Britain's biggest container port to strike -union
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:52 IST
Britain's Unite Union said on Thursday that staff at the country's largest container port, Felixstowe, had voted to strike in a dispute over pay.
"Strike action would bring Felixstowe to a standstill and would cause major logistical problems for maritime and road haulage transport entering the port," Unite said in a statement.
It did not give any dates for the strike action, which was supported by 92% of those workers voting.
