Staff at Britain's biggest container port to strike -union

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's Unite Union said on Thursday that staff at the country's largest container port, Felixstowe, had voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

"Strike action would bring Felixstowe to a standstill and would cause major logistical problems for maritime and road haulage transport entering the port," Unite said in a statement.

It did not give any dates for the strike action, which was supported by 92% of those workers voting.

