Left Menu

Sterling wraps up small monthly loss against the dollar

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:44 IST
Sterling wraps up small monthly loss against the dollar

The British pound ended July with another weak showing on Friday after U.S. inflation data boosted the dollar again. The pound fell almost 1% during afternoon trading as it moved mainly on a rallying dollar after key U.S. inflation data, but pared losses in the late afternoon to end the month about 0.1% down.

"The dollar is generally firmer, which seems to be a bit of an overreaction to marginally stronger core PCE data earlier today," said Adam Cole, Chief Currency Strategist at RBC Capital Markets. The pound was down virtually flat against the dollar by 1509 GMT at $1.2163 pence, having earlier fallen 0.9%.

The dollar rallied on Friday afternoon after news U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in June . During 2022, sterling has recorded just one month of gains versus the dollar - rising marginally in May - but has racked up a 10.1% loss since January against a backdrop of economic slowdown, rising interest rates and domestic political turmoil.

"It’s generally been underperforming most of the year and it’s a trend that we expect to continue," Cole said Data from the Bank of England on Friday showed British consumer lending rose last month at its fastest since May 2019 while the number of mortgage approvals fell to the lowest since June 2020.

It is the latest sign British consumers are facing an increasing cost-of-living crisis and comes ahead of the central bank's key meeting next week, with policy makers mulling whether to increase interest rates by a larger hike of 50 bps. Sterling stabilised versus the euro on Friday after hitting a three-month high versus the single currency on Thursday. The pound was down 0.4% versus the euro at 84.055 pence .

"The drop in EUR/GBP has been almost entirely driven by the EUR leg and global risk sentiment (to which the pound is more sensitive than the euro), and given the lack of any major domestic drivers in the UK before the 4 August BoE meeting, this should continue to be the case," ING analysts said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022