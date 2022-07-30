Bisleri International Conferred with National CSR Award by Fire and Safety Forum in Association with the United Nations Global Compact Network India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. was honoured with the prestigious 'National CSR Award' under large enterprises - food and beverage sector at the 10th Global Safety Summit Awards 2022 in New Delhi. The award lauds Bisleri International's efforts in recycling used plastic and harvesting rainwater. It was organised by the Fire and Safety Forum in association with the United Nations Global Compact Network India. Building a circular economy in used plastic management, Bisleri International focuses on creating awareness and educating the citizens across housing societies, schools, slums, corporates and HoReCa's through its programme - Bottles For Change. The model aims to create awareness by adopting best practices through a 3-stage process. This includes cleaning the plastic, segregating it at the source and handing it over directly for recycling, preventing used plastic from ending up in landfills. Through these efforts, Bisleri International has been able to modify the behaviour of over 600,000 citizens across metros. Furthermore, the programme has collected over 6,500 tons of used plastic due to its continuous actions of creating a channel for recycling. The socially responsible organisation strongly believes in strengthening corporate citizenship by giving back to the community through its initiative, Project NayiUmeed. The project focuses on water conservation by building and restoring check dams. The programme was developed to create reservoirs of water that also helps to improve the water table in the nearby areas. It has constructed and restored over 200 check dams across Gujarat and Maharashtra since 2001. The project has helped irrigate about 9638 acres of land, turning barren land into fertile farms and benefitted close to 12,000 families of farmers in over 125 villages. Commenting on receiving the award, Angelo George, Chief Executive Officer, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, ''Bisleri International is one of the first consumer goods organisations in the country to become 100% water and plastic neutral. All aspects of our business are aligned with sustainability. We are honoured with this award as a testimony of our efforts in recycling used plastic and harvesting rainwater. As an organisation, we are proud to say that we collect and recycle more plastic than we put in the market.'' He further added, ''We foster in building an organisation that takes proactive measures of giving back to the community through our Project NayiUmeed. All Bisleri manufacturing plants have a comprehensive rainwater harvesting system. Our check dam projects benefit farmers with more crops and significant income. With our efforts in harvesting rainwater, we replenish 1.08 litres of water for every litre we draw from the ground. Our sustainability commitments seek to holistically address the priorities set out by the government.'' The Global Safety Summit Awards are the most prestigious safety awards demonstrating the commitment of the organisation in Health and Safety. The award measures the best practices undertaken by corporates in Environment, Health, Safety and CSR activities. It is governed by 140+ certified assessors globally. About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling mineral water in India, Bisleri follows a stringent method of a 10-stage purification process and 114 quality tests, which stands true to its promise of providing customers with safe, pure and healthy mineral water. Bisleri International has a strong presence with 133 operational plants and a robust distribution network of nearly 4,000 Distributors and 5,000 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of premium beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, a daily dose of health with Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, or fun-filled refreshment with a diverse range of fizzy fruit drinks available in three variants - Spyci, Fonzo, and Limonata. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep, launched in 2020. This one-stop platform was designed to reassure customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep. Bisleri International's growth in India has been piloted by its vision of being a leader in the premium beverage category through sustainable efforts undertaken to help the community and safeguard the environment. The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, please visit www.bisleri.com.