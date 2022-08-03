Left Menu

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 03-08-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 12:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Taiwan is negotiating with neighbouring Japan and the Philippines to find alternative aviation routes, the official Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday after China announced drills that the trade-reliant island said amounted to a "blockade".

CNA reported, citing transport minister Wang Kwo-Tsai, that there is no need for global chip manufacturing hub Taiwan to find alternatives for sea transport because ships can avoid Chinese drill zones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

