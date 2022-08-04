Euro zone government bond yields fall after BoE recession warning

German government bond yields fell on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) raised rates but warned about recession risks, with investors assessing whether the euro zone market is fairly pricing the European Central Bank's (ECB) future rate hike path. The 50-basis-point (bp) increase from the BoE had been expected by most economists in a Reuters poll as central banks around the world scramble to contain the surge in prices.

"I think the ECB and BoE are in the same place as the Fed," Ben Lord, fund manager at M&G Investments said. Britain's 10-year gilt yield fell 9 bps to 1.821%.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, fell 7 bps to 0.8%. It was 1 bp lower just before the BoE announcement. It fell from over 1.8% in mid-June to its lowest in almost four months at 0.68% on Monday as investors scaled back their expectations for ECB rate hikes.

Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials returned investors' attention to further monetary tightening on Wednesday, boosting euro zone yields. According to Rohan Khanna, research strategist at UBS, a spillover from gilts to euro zone bonds was expected as "the Bank of England, like other major central banks, is facing stubborn inflation" amid recession risks.

Italian government bonds outperformed their peers, with the 10-year yield falling 9 bps to 2.932%. The closely watched spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightened to 212 bps. "As the bar for flexible PEPP reinvestments into BTPs seems rather low, we expect more tightening potential in coming sessions," Commerzbank analysts said in a research note.

The so-called first line of defence against fragmentation – Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) reinvestments – showed significant support for the peripheral bond markets of Italy and Spain during July, analysts said, mentioning ECB data. The central bank pledged to fight fragmentation, or excessive spread widening that might hamper monetary policy transmission across the currency bloc.

In July, the Italian government of Mario Draghi collapsed. Snap elections are set for Sept. 25, and polls show a conservative alliance is on course for victory, with the far-right Brothers of Italy set to be the largest single party. "We think PEPP reinvestment is the tool the ECB will use if the Italian-German spread should widen up to around 250 bps," UBS' Khanna said.

"At 300 bps or more, they might activate the TPI, but not if political instability is behind the spread widening." The ECB announced a couple of weeks ago its Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), a bond purchase scheme aimed at helping more indebted countries and preventing financial fragmentation.

