Left Menu

SAS pilots support wage deal, won't resume strike

Swedish, Danish and Norwegian pilot union members have voted in favour of adopting the collective bargaining agreement reached with airline SAS last month, and will thus not resume their strike, the labour unions said on Saturday. SAS grounded some 3,700 flights during a crippling 15-day strike in July that left 380,000 passengers stranded.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 12:48 IST
SAS pilots support wage deal, won't resume strike
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Swedish, Danish and Norwegian pilot union members have voted in favour of adopting the collective bargaining agreement reached with airline SAS last month, and will thus not resume their strike, the labour unions said on Saturday.

SAS grounded some 3,700 flights during a crippling 15-day strike in July that left 380,000 passengers stranded. In Denmark, 93% of pilot union members voted in favour of the deal.

"I am incredibly happy about the great support for the agreement, not least when we have been through such a long and tough conflict," said Henrik Thyregod, chairman of the Danish pilot union. "The members have clearly understood the gravity, and this shows how strong the unity is among the pilots," he said.

Long-struggling SAS, which filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on the second day of the strike, has estimated the industrial action cost it more than $145 million during what is normally the profitable peak summer travel season. The deal includes lower wages and longer hours for the pilots but also a commitment from SAS, whose biggest owners are the governments of Sweden and Denmark, to rehire pilots laid off during the pandemic.

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022