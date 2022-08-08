Left Menu

FAA says it expects Boeing resume 787 deliveries in days

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 23:15 IST
FAA says it expects Boeing resume 787 deliveries in days
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said that Boeing has made necessary changes to ensure that its 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards and added that it expect deliveries to resume in the coming days.

Boeing halted deliveries in May 2021.

