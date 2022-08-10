Coal India Q1 net up 178 pc to Rs 8,834 cr

Left Menu

Coal Indias net profit shot up 178 per cent to Rs 8,834 crore for the first quarter ending June 2022 of FY23, against that of Rs 3,174 crore registered in the same period last year.The company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that the sale was 39 per cent higher at Rs 32,498 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 23,293 crore registered in the corresponding period of FY22.The miner was able to fetch Rs 4,340 per tonne from e-auction coal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)
Coal India's net profit shot up 178 per cent to Rs 8,834 crore for the first quarter ending June 2022 of FY23, against that of Rs 3,174 crore registered in the same period last year.

The company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that the sale was 39 per cent higher at Rs 32,498 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 23,293 crore registered in the corresponding period of FY22.

The miner was able to fetch Rs 4,340 per tonne from e-auction coal. Coal India sold nearly 21 million tonne through e-auction during the April-June 2022 quarter. Coal India was successful in retaining total expenses at Rs 23,985 crore amid higher production and despatches during the quarter versus Rs 21,626 crore in the June 21 quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

