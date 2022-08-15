Ukraine investors ask credit committee if debt freeze is credit event

Investors have asked the Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) if a "restructuring credit event" occurred in a two-year debt freeze of $20 billion of Ukraine's overseas bonds, according to a statement on Monday.

The decision is pending and the committee has no meetings scheduled after the question was submitted.

Also Read: Gazprom's gas flows to Europe via Ukraine steady at 42.2 mcm on Sunday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)