Ukraine investors ask credit committee if debt freeze is credit event
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 19:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Investors have asked the Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) if a "restructuring credit event" occurred in a two-year debt freeze of $20 billion of Ukraine's overseas bonds, according to a statement on Monday.
The decision is pending and the committee has no meetings scheduled after the question was submitted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
