ISB Executive Education to Accelerate Professionals’ Digital Growth with Digital Marketing and Analytics with Emeritus

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India ISB Executive Education has announced the 11th cohort of its Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organisations, worldwide.

Taught by ISB faculty, Professor Siddharth S. Singh and Professor Madhu Vishwanathan along with visiting faculty Professor Kiran Pedada, the programme in collaboration with Emeritus enables professionals to become adept at navigating the changing business needs of the digital world.

In today's digital era, marketing has revolutionized business decisions and is driven by data, scaled through automation, and optimized by analytics, with greater focus on customer-centricity. There is a strong demand for skilled professionals in the ever-changing business environment. According to recent reports, the Digital Advertising Market is growing at 29.5% CAGR and is estimated to reach spends of INR 35,809 crore by 2023. Digital marketing has played a prominent role in driving the businesses of brands and is a key component for them in today’s digital era.

The McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) report says that the digital economy can unlock productivity and create 60-65 million new jobs by 2025. The COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted the importance of digital marketing, with businesses across industries and sizes realizing the need for talented marketers who are industry-ready with the evolving digital trends. The 12-week Digital Marketing Analytics programme by ISB Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, is ideal for mid to senior-level professionals across functions. The intensive programme curriculum is designed to empower professionals with the tools needed to keep abreast of changing business imperatives.

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “Due to recent developments, digital marketing has become quintessential, and corporates are now leveraging digital marketing and analytics to build and manage their brand image, reach wider audiences, and enhance brand visibility. We’ve seen exponential growth in digital marketing compared to traditional marketing techniques. The programme in Digital Marketing and Analytics would help professionals upskill themselves to be at par with changing business scenarios and match the growing industry demands. The Digital Marketing simulation platform would provide hands-on experience by enabling them to create and optimise simulated campaigns, monitor, and optimize key performance metrics and manage campaign budgets.” Upon successful completion of the programme, participants join the ISB Executive network, and become eligible to a host of benefits including lifelong access to this vast network of executives and entrepreneurs.

The last date to register for the programme is September 2, 2022. Interested applicants can visit the programme page to apply.

