Left Menu

SBI sells KSK Mahanadi Power loan account to Aditya Birla ARC for Rs 1,622 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 14:02 IST
SBI sells KSK Mahanadi Power loan account to Aditya Birla ARC for Rs 1,622 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SBI has sold the non-performing loan account of KSK Mahanadi Power Company to Aditya Birla ARC for Rs 1,622 crore, accepting a haircut of almost 58 per cent against the total outstanding.

KSK Mahanadi Power Company had total loan outstanding of Rs 3,815.04 crore towards State Bank of India (SBI) as of April 2022.

''SBI initiated open offer e-auction towards sale of fund based exposure of KSK Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd on 100 per cent cash basis on April 20, 2022 for a reserve price of Rs 1,544.08 crore,'' SBI said in a regualtory filing on Thursday.

The state-owned lender had received a total of 15 expression of interests (EoIs), while only one bid was received from Aditya Birla ARC for an amount of Rs 1,544.08 crore in an auction in end-May.

In a Swiss challenge auction process in June, the lender said it received no competing bids and based on subsequent discussions, Aditya Birla ARC improved the offer to Rs 1,622 crore.

SBI said the sale concluded on August 12, 2022 after getting approval from competent internal authorities.

Prior to this, the lender had put the e-auction of KSK Mahanadi on hold in December 2021 citing administrative reasons.

At that time, the total outstanding against the company stood over Rs 4,100 crore.

Established in June 2009, KSK Mahanadi Power was undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 for more than two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022