German yields close to multi-week highs, await Jackson Hole

German government bond yields were close to their multi-week highs on Thursday after the uneventful release of the European Central Bank's minutes and ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole. Powell's message -- due at 1400 GMT on Friday -- at this year's central banking conference in Wyoming will strike a tone entirely different from the soothing one he used at the same event just one year ago.

"Everyone expects Powell to be hawkish which makes me think that the bar is actually high for him to push rates up," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING. ECB policymakers appeared increasingly concerned that high inflation is getting entrenched, the accounts of the July 21 meeting showed.

The minutes did not trigger any price action as analysts expected them to be tilted on the hawkish side. Money markets keep pricing in around 100 basis points (bps) of ECB rate hikes by October. A 50 bps hike is fully priced in for September, plus around a 20% chance of a 75 bps move.

Those bets have recently risen significantly with another sharp rise in natural gas prices and Russia signalling further supply squeezes. These have fuelled inflation fears in the euro zone, where price growth rose to a record high of 8.9% in July, more than four times the ECB's 2% target, and triggered hawkish rhetoric from ECB policymakers.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, was down 3 bps to 1.33% after touching 1.39% at the start of the day, the highest since early July. The two-year yield fell 4 bps to 0.868%, having risen to 0.94% on Wednesday.

Yields fell even as gas prices continued rising on Thursday, with the contract for September delivery up 3%. German business morale also fell less than expected, the Ifo institute's survey showed, and the country's economy grew in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations, figures that would usually be expected to push yields higher.

Italian bonds outperformed after recently underperforming, with the 10-year yield down 10.5 bps to 3.56%. The closely watched risk premium over German peers fell to 222 bps, below near one-month highs hit earlier in the week over 230 bps.

The Italian rightist alliance's ambitious spending plans will respect European Union budget rules, said Giorgia Meloni, seen as the front-runner to become Italy's first woman prime minister after the Spet-25 elections. Investor bets against Italy's government bond market are at their highest since 2008, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence suggests, in a sign of growing unease about Italy's economic and political outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)