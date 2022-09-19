Left Menu

Olectra Greentech-Evey Trans consortium bags orders for 123 electric buses

The maintenance of the buses during the contract period will be carried out by Olcetra Genentech, the company said.

Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans consortium has bagged orders for 123 electric buses worth Rs 185 crore from Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking in Maharashtra, a statement said.

Both Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans are part of the Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd.

EVEY Trans will procure these e-buses, which comprises both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned, from Olectra Genentech and will deliver to the entity in nine months, it said.

The company is already operating its e-buses in Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur in the state.

''The consortium has received a Letter of Award from Thane Municipal Corporation for 123 electric buses. The order value is Rs 185 crore,” Olectra Greentech said in the statement.

''With this order our presence has expanded to another city in Maharashtra, where our buses have clocked over three crore kilometres, and significantly reduced the carbon emissions,'' said K V Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director, Olectra Greentech.

These buses will be supplied on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis, for a period of 15 years, it said. The maintenance of the buses during the contract period will be carried out by Olcetra Genentech, the company said.

