Travel industry witnesses 28 pc growth in job postings during June-August

The travel and tourism industry has witnessed 28 per cent growth in job postings during June-August, according to a report.

According to chat-based direct hiring platform Hirect's 'Job Index Report', the travel and tourism sector witnessed layoffs and salary reductions during the COVID pandemic.

Job Index Report by Hirect is based on job posting data across various industries and cities on its platform.

The number of job postings has increased by 28 per cent in the June-August period, with an 8 per cent month-on-month growth, the report said.

After the impact of the pandemic subsided, the industry gradually went on a path of revival. It is currently seeing a positive intent of hiring, which is indicated by a 16 per cent growth in the new jobs registered during the first quarter of this financial year, it said.

The growth was largely attributed to the resurgence of ''revenge travel'' and ''staycations'', it added.

According to the report, 75 per cent of jobs posted were for the positions across travel agents, tourist and tourism consultants and visa agents.

It was found that there was a tremendous surge in freshers or entry-level positions with up to three years experience.

''The Indian travel and tourism industry has made significant strides in 2022, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. It is heartening to note that the government and the tourism ministry have implemented several measures to bolster the country's tourism sector for a healthy growth trajectory. The measures have helped boost employment in India's hospitality and travel sectors alike, allowing employers to gain momentum in this space,'' Hirect India global co-founder and CEO Raj Das said.

