Finnish President Stubb Emphasizes India's Global Influence during Historic Visit

Finnish President Alexander Stubb praised India's pragmatic foreign policy during his visit, highlighting the country's rapid economic growth and shared democratic values. Stubb participated in bilateral talks with PM Modi, agreeing that military solutions alone cannot resolve conflicts. His visit underscores potential collaboration between India and Finland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:22 IST
Finland President Alexander Stubb and PM Modi (Photos/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
During his recent visit to India, Finnish President Alexander Stubb commended the nation's rise on the global stage, emphasizing the potential for other countries to learn from India's pragmatic foreign policy. 'We should all become a little bit more Indian,' Stubb asserted at a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing the occasion, extolled Stubb's personal achievements, underscoring his participation in Ironman competitions as a source of inspiration. 'With energetic leadership like yours, we foresee a new triathlon of innovation, digital, and sustainability blooming between India and Finland,' Modi remarked.

Stubb lauded India's economic trajectory, describing it as a 'miracle' and highlighted shared democratic values that strengthen ties between the two nations. Recalling his 2013 visit, he noted significant changes in India, marking it as an economic powerhouse, further strengthening bilateral relations in sectors of trade, technology, and security.

Latest News

