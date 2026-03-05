Finnish President Stubb Emphasizes India's Global Influence during Historic Visit

During his recent visit to India, Finnish President Alexander Stubb commended the nation's rise on the global stage, emphasizing the potential for other countries to learn from India's pragmatic foreign policy. 'We should all become a little bit more Indian,' Stubb asserted at a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing the occasion, extolled Stubb's personal achievements, underscoring his participation in Ironman competitions as a source of inspiration. 'With energetic leadership like yours, we foresee a new triathlon of innovation, digital, and sustainability blooming between India and Finland,' Modi remarked.

Stubb lauded India's economic trajectory, describing it as a 'miracle' and highlighted shared democratic values that strengthen ties between the two nations. Recalling his 2013 visit, he noted significant changes in India, marking it as an economic powerhouse, further strengthening bilateral relations in sectors of trade, technology, and security.

