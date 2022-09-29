Left Menu

Reliance Retail introduces premium fashion and lifestyle store brand AZORTE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 15:06 IST
Reliance Retail introduces premium fashion and lifestyle store brand AZORTE
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@RILRetail_care)
  • Country:
  • India

Country's largest retailer Reliance Retail on Thursday launched a premium fashion and lifestyle store brand AZORTE, which will house the global trends and contemporary Indian fashion.

Reliance Retail has opened its first AZORTE store at MG Road, Bengaluru and plans to ramp up the store presence across key markets over the coming months, said a company statement.

Through AZORTE, it is looking at the mid-premium fashion segment, which is one of the fastest-growing consumer segments.

AZORTE will house western and Indian wear to footwear, fashion accessories, home and beauty products, and its store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks.

''The mid-premium fashion segment is one of fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion. AZORTE offers wardrobe must-haves for the fashion-forward customers of new India,'' Reliance Retail CEO Fashion and Lifestyle Akhilesh Prasad said.

Earlier this week, Reliance Retail introduced another format Centro, a fashion and lifestyle departmental store, targeting the mid-premium segment customer.

Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), is the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries.

RRVL had reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the year ended March 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022