India reaffirms support to Indonesia for 'meaningful outcomes' at G20 summit

India has reaffirmed its ''active support'' to Indonesia to finalise ''meaningful outcomes'' at the forthcoming G20 summit in Bali in November.

India's support to Indonesia was conveyed by New Delhi's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant during the third G20 sherpa meeting under Indonesia's presidency of the powerful grouping.

The G20 Sherpa meeting took place in Yogyakarta from September 26 to 29. The first Sherpa meeting under Indonesian presidency was held in December 2021 and the second in July 2022.

''During the deliberations, Amitabh Kant reaffirmed India's commitment and active support to Indonesian Presidency's efforts to finalise meaningful outcomes for the forthcoming G20 Bali Summit in November 2022,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Friday. The G20 summit is taking place amid geo-political turmoil triggered by the crisis in Ukraine. ''During the discussions on the prevailing geopolitical situation in the context of G20, Amitabh Kant highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement on September 16, that 'today's era is not of war...diplomacy and dialogue are things that touch the world','' the MEA said.

It said Kant also emphasised the need for G20 to bring enhanced global focus on and strengthen international cooperation and efforts in key priority areas such as sustainable growth and climate change.

''He also emphasised the need for G20 to bring enhanced global focus on and strengthen international cooperation and efforts in key priority areas such as sustainable growth, accelerated progress on SDGs, addressing climate change including through Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), tech-enabled development and digital public infrastructure, multilateral reforms and women's empowerment,'' the MEA said.

On the sidelines of the G20 Sherpa meeting, Kant also held bilateral interactions with his visiting Sherpa counterparts from Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, the UK and the US.

''India's constructive interventions infused greater positivity and optimism in G20 deliberations, further strengthening the collective resolve to address prevailing global challenges effectively,'' the MEA said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

