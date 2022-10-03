Left Menu

Tata Steel begins operations at NINL plant in Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 22:22 IST
Tata Steel begins operations at NINL plant in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha-based Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) has started operations nearly 90 days after it was acquired by a Tata Steel subsidiary for Rs 12,000 crore in a bidding process, a statement said on Monday.

The plant with a 1.1 million tonnes steel-making capacity was closed for almost two years on account of various reasons.

Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP), a Tata Steel arm, in the statement said that it achieved a milestone with the restarting of the blast furnace at its subsidiary NINL, just 90 days after the completion of its acquisition on July 4, 2022.

T V Narendran, Chairman of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd & NINL said, “Given that the site was not in operation for two years, we wanted to restart the furnace quickly, deploying and demonstrating Tata Steel's strong execution capabilities.

Narendran, who is also the CEO & Managing Director of parent Tata Steel, said the focus is now on ramping up production gradually to rated capacity as per plan.

Tata Steel has plans to invest in the NINL site to build a dedicated 4.5 million tons per annum long products complex over the next few years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
4
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022