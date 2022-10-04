Left Menu

U.S. FAA upgrades Malaysia's air safety rating

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 01:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed on Monday it upgraded Malaysia's air safety rating nearly three years after it took action to restrict the country's airlines from adding new flights to the United States.

In November 2019, the FAA lowered Malaysia from Category 1 to Category 2, meaning Malaysian airlines were restricted to current levels of any existing U.S. service and subject to additional inspections at U.S. airports.

Reuters reported the planned announcement on Saturday, citing a source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

