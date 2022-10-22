Left Menu

Industrial units to get 50 pc rebate in VAT in Haryana for using natural gas

The Haryana government on Saturday said it has decided to give a 50 per cent rebate in value added tax VAT to industrial units in the state that will replace diesel generator sets required to meet their energy requirement with natural gas.This scheme will be applicable to entire industries including micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs and will be effective for two years from the date of its notification, said an official statement here.A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the standing finance committee held here under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-10-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 20:19 IST
Industrial units to get 50 pc rebate in VAT in Haryana for using natural gas
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Saturday said it has decided to give a 50 per cent rebate in value added tax (VAT) to industrial units in the state that will replace diesel generator sets required to meet their energy requirement with natural gas.

This scheme will be applicable to entire industries including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and will be effective for two years from the date of its notification, said an official statement here.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the standing finance committee held here under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present in the meeting.

Notably, the use of diesel-powered generator sets is banned in the National Capital Region. Now the industries that will meet their energy requirement from CNG, PNG will get a 50 per cent exemption in VAT, it said.

Similarly, the committee also approved giving a subsidy of Rs 164.66 crore per year to electric vehicle manufacturing companies under various heads, under Haryana Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2022.

The chief minister was apprised that the EV policy aims to protect the environment, reduce carbon footprint, make the state an EV manufacturing hub, ensure skill development in EV field, encourage uptake of EV vehicles, and encourage research and development in EV technology.

The policy encourages new manufacturing in EV technology and also encourages existing automobile manufacturers to diversify in the EV manufacturing domain.

The policy offers various financial incentives to EV manufacturers by giving incentives on fixed capital investment (FCI), net SGST, stamp duty etc.

Efforts shall be made to convert 100 percent of the bus fleet owned by Haryana State Transport Undertakings into electric buses or fuel cell vehicles or other non- fossil-fuel-based technologies by 2030, it said.

The cities of Gurugram and Faridabad will be declared as model electric mobility (EM) cities with phase-wise goals to adopt electric vehicles (EVs), charging infrastructure to achieve 100 per cent e-mobility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022