Startup firm WOCE launches carbon ledger for corporates

Startup firm World of Circular Economy (WOCE) on Friday said it has launched a web-based solution -- carbon ledger -- for carbon emission management of the corporate sector.

Ahead of the 27th session of the UN's Conference of the Parties in Egypt, WOCE appeals to the Indian corporates to start capturing and calculating their carbon emissions to attain carbon neutrality by 2030, the company said in a statement.

It said that carbon ledger provides a unified platform for organisations to create a comprehensive climate change management strategy.

''The platform reports, monitors, and reduces an organisation's GHG (Green House Gases) emissions. All the emission categories, which are a part of the platform, are picked up based on international standards,'' it added.

The web-based solution will track their neutrality journey while suggesting measures to reduce emissions through predictive analysis, said Anup Garg, Founder and Director of WOCE.

