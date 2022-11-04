Weber Drivetrain announces launch of manufacturing facility in Chakan

Technology-driven EV startup Weber Drivetrain on Friday announced the launch of its manufacturing facility in Chakan (Pune) at an investment of Rs 35 crore. The facility will produce a wide range of products in 0.25 kW-4 kW capacity for multiple segments, such as electric bicycles, scooters and motorcycles, the company said in a statement. Weber Drivetrain said it is expecting to launch product offerings and solutions by next month. Co-founded by Prashant Shete and Sachin Jain, the company is in the business of design, development, testing, validation and manufacturing of electric motors and controllers for electric vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house and collaborative R&D, Weber Drivetrain has committed a total investment of 35 crore in Phase 1 for the establishment of a manufacturing unit under the Make-in-India initiative, it said. ''As minimising barriers to electric vehicle adoption is critical to meeting India's ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals, Weber Drivetrain is poised to offer a widespread, realistic solution to mass EV adoption in the country,'' Weber Drivetrain founder and MD Shete said.

