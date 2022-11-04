Weber Drivetrain announces launch of manufacturing facility in Chakan
Weber Drivetrain said it is expecting to launch product offerings and solutions by next month. Co-founded by Prashant Shete and Sachin Jain, the company is in the business of design, development, testing, validation and manufacturing of electric motors and controllers for electric vehicles.Through a combination of in-house and collaborative RD, Weber Drivetrain has committed a total investment of 35 crore in Phase 1 for the establishment of a manufacturing unit under the Make-in-India initiative, it said.
- Country:
- India
Technology-driven EV startup Weber Drivetrain on Friday announced the launch of its manufacturing facility in Chakan (Pune) at an investment of Rs 35 crore. The facility will produce a wide range of products in 0.25 kW-4 kW capacity for multiple segments, such as electric bicycles, scooters and motorcycles, the company said in a statement. Weber Drivetrain said it is expecting to launch product offerings and solutions by next month. Co-founded by Prashant Shete and Sachin Jain, the company is in the business of design, development, testing, validation and manufacturing of electric motors and controllers for electric vehicles.
Through a combination of in-house and collaborative R&D, Weber Drivetrain has committed a total investment of 35 crore in Phase 1 for the establishment of a manufacturing unit under the Make-in-India initiative, it said. ''As minimising barriers to electric vehicle adoption is critical to meeting India's ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals, Weber Drivetrain is poised to offer a widespread, realistic solution to mass EV adoption in the country,'' Weber Drivetrain founder and MD Shete said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chakan
- India
- Phase 1
- Sachin Jain
- Weber Drivetrain
- Prashant Shete
- MD Shete
ALSO READ
Indian Industry ready to catch momentum of country’s growth: FICCI official
China puts hold on proposal by India, US at UN to blacklist Pakistan-based LeT terrorist Hafiz Talah Saeed
India, Botswana FMs focus on health, trade, investment, including defence and training
Guterres highlights UN partnership with India, as powerhouse for the SDGs
Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible