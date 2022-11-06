Kerala has best startup ecosystem in Asia: State Minister P Rajeeve

Kerala has the best startup ecosystem in Asia, State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Sunday while launching the first outlet of a virtual food court, VendnGo, which allows customers to order food of their choice from multiple restaurants on a single bill.

Speaking at the launch event, Rajeeve said startups coming to India would find Kerala as the most conducive place to enter straightaway and flourish, he is quoted as having said in a release issued by Versicles Technologies which is promoting the virtual food court.

''Kerala facilitates hassle-free entry for startups, which is underscored by the significant presence of big global IT companies,'' he is also quoted as having said at the event held here.

The first outlet of VendnGo was opened at the Mall of Travancore here and would be one of many from where customers can pick up their orders, according to the release.

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) CEO Anoop Ambika, who also spoke at the event, is quoted in the release as having said that the kiosks of VendnGo have possibilities far beyond ordering multiple things and can become a centralised vending mall.

Kiran Karunakaran, co-founder, VendnGo, said at the event that the venture was born out of the motivation that something has to be given back to the state, according to the release.

''VendnGo is a virtual food court that allows customers to order from multiple restaurants in a single order with delivery at their convenience. Thus, one can order various cuisines such as soup, biryani, noodles, falooda, and Italian takeout from different local restaurants without paying separately,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)