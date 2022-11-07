Left Menu

GreenCell Express secures USD 40 mn loan from ADB to produce 255 e-buses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 15:40 IST
GreenCell Express secures USD 40 mn loan from ADB to produce 255 e-buses
  • Country:
  • India

GreenCell Express Pvt Ltd will develop 255 e-buses with women-centric security features for the domestic market through a USD 40 million (about Rs 329 crore) loan from the Asian Development Bank.

These buses will serve as many as 50 lakh people every year on 56 routes in India, having security features such as panic buttons connected to command controls for immediate response to enhance safety of passengers, especially women, a statement from ADB said on Monday.

Overall, the project will reduce emissions by 14,780 tonne per year, ADB said.

''Decarbonization of public transport in India is essential for the country to reach its net-zero climate commitments, and it's important to ensure safety and security of women passengers to make travel more inclusive,'' said ADB Private Sector Operations Department Director General Suzanne Gaboury. By providing safe transport for women, these intercity buses will enhance their ability to participate in economic and livelihood opportunities, Gaboury said.

According to ADB, India's public transport needs are expected to grow rapidly as the country urbanises. In 2020, road transport accounted for 87 per cent of all passenger trips, 18 per cent of total energy consumption, and 11.7 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions.

Safety features at project bus depots and e-buses will include cameras, panic buttons, adequate depot lighting, seating arrangements, tracking, and awareness-raising materials. Training will be imparted to bus drivers and cabin hosts for safety protocols focused on women passengers. GEPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of GreenCell Mobility Private Limited (GreenCell) owned by Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF).

GGEF is an Indian alternative investment fund managed by EverSource Capital which mobilises institutional capital into green infrastructure.

''This funding accelerates our agenda of promoting and investing in clean and sustainable businesses in India to achieve India's climate objectives and Sustainable Development Goals,'' said EverSource Capital Managing Director and CEO Dhanpal Jhaveri.

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022