Left Menu

Nykaa Fashion names Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

In an endeavour to have Janhvi's influence and popularity transcend to the world of fashion, the brand said it has deepened its relationship with the artist. The fashion retailer said its two apps -- Nykaa Beauty and Nykaa Fashion -- meticulously cater to the needs of a discerning customer.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 13:46 IST
Nykaa Fashion names Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Online beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa Fashion has named Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador. In an endeavor to have Janhvi's influence and popularity transcend to the world of fashion, the brand said it has deepened its relationship with the artist. The fashion retailer said its two apps -- Nykaa Beauty and Nykaa Fashion -- meticulously cater to the needs of a discerning customer.

The statement from Nykaa said Janhvi's personal style and her new role at Nykaa Fashion will be first seen in a campaign film that establishes how the Nykaa experience is. Adwaita Nayar, co-founder of Nykaa, and chief executive officer of Nykaa Fashion, said, "Janhvi is a true, modern style icon who has already established her flair in the beauty game with Nykaa. She brings great relatability and influence to the table and we cannot think of anyone more apt to represent the spirit of our fashion offering. I'm excited to further strengthen our association with Janhvi and together build brand love for Nykaa."

Janhvi Kapoor said, "My relationship with Nykaa is truly special, not just professionally but also personally. As one of their millions of consumers, I have always felt empowered by the choices offered by the brand. I am a huge fashion enthusiast, and am super excited to partner with Nykaa Fashion to bring its elegantly curated offerings across homegrown and international brands under the spotlight, for you to discover and enjoy!" Nykaa Fashion is the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering from Nykaa. Nykaa Fashion is one of the fastest-growing fashion platforms in India and as of 2022, it houses more than 1,600 brands and 5.1 million stock keeping units across women, men, kids, and home categories to appeal to every consumer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022