Eureka Forbes appoints new chief product and technology officer, CFO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 11:53 IST
Vacuum cleaner maker Eureka Forbes on Wednesday said it has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Shubham Srivastava as Chief Product and Technology Officer and Gaurav Khandelwal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Srivastava will drive digital transformation, and Khandelwal will lead the finance, commercial, legal and secretarial functions of Eureka Forbes Ltd (EFL), a statement said.

Srivastava will be responsible for building the technology platform and products that will drive digital transformation at EFL.

Before this, he was the Chief Technology Officer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams and has also worked with organisations like MakeMyTrip, iTrust and Aricent (a telecom software company).

Khandelwal has earlier worked with companies like Hindustan Unilever, Airtel and Oyo Hotel and Homes. Eureka Forbes MD and CEO Pratik Pota said: ''I am delighted to welcome Khandelwal and Srivastava to the Eureka Forbes family. Their leadership and contribution will be invaluable in driving the transformation at EFL''.

EFL, a leading health and hygiene brand, was earlier owned by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Earlier in July, Mistry led group had exited by selling its stake to Lunolux, a firm backed by private equity firm Advent International.

Eureka Forbes' product portfolio includes water purification, vacuum cleaning and air purification.

