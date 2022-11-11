GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St jumps, dollar slides as easing inflation fuels Fed abatement hopes

U.S. stocks surged, the dollar tumbled and Treasury yields slid on Thursday as cooler-than-expected inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve's barrage of interest rate hikes are beginning to have their intended effect. All three major U.S. stock indexes took off from the starting gate, with the S&P 500 charting a course for its biggest one-day jump since April 2020.

The risk-on fervor also sent the benchmark Treasury yield to its lowest level in five weeks and the safe-haven greenback plunged. The consumer price index (CPI) showed the prices paid by urban U.S. consumers for a basket of items cooled down in October, a welcome indication that the buckets of cold water the Federal Reserve has been dumping on the economy with its hawkish monetary policy are reining in decades-high inflation at last.

"This is a big deal," said King Lip, chief strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management in San Francisco. "This is finally some constructive developments on inflation." "We have been calling the peak of inflation for the last couple of months and just have been incredibly frustrated that it hasn't shown up in the data," Lip added. "For the first time, it has actually shown up in the data."

Following four consecutive 75 basis-point interest rate hikes from the Fed, financial markets have now priced in a an 85% likelihood of a smaller, 50 basis-point interest rate hike at the conclusion of next month's FOMC policy meeting, and a 55% chance of an even smaller, 25 basis-point increase at the meeting to follow, according to CME's Fedwatch tool. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,034.65 points, or 3.18%, to 33,548.59, the S&P 500 gained 176.23 points, or 4.70%, to 3,924.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 647.31 points, or 6.25%, to 11,000.49.

European shares shot up to their highest close in 11 weeks on the strength of the CPI. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2.75% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 3.84%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.70%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.05% lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.98%. Signs that decades-high inflation growth is beginning to ebb sent U.S. Treasury yields lower, supporting expectations that the Fed could ease its foot from the rate-hike accelerator.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 78/32 in price to yield 3.8461%, from 4.142% late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond last rose 102/32 in price to yield 4.0989%, from 4.319% late on Wednesday.

The dollar tumbled against a basket of world currencies as the prospect of post-peak inflation lured investors away from the safety of the greenback. The dollar index fell 1.9%, with the euro up 1.48% to $1.0159.

The dollar's slide corresponded with spikes in the yen and other exchange rates. The Japanese yen strengthened 3.15% versus the greenback at 142.00 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.1659, up 2.67% on the day.

Robust investor risk appetite helped cryptocurrencies stage a partial comeback, with bitcoin last up over 9%, reversing its freefall after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Crude prices bounced back following the CPI surprise, on hopes that sturdy demand will help offset renewed COVID-19 restrictions in China.

U.S. crude rose 1.47% to $87.09 per barrel and Brent was last at $94.14, up 1.61% on the day. Gold prices jumped as the dollar dropped, reflecting hopes that the inflation data could rein in the Fed's hawkish stance.

Spot gold added 2.6% to $1,750.64 an ounce.

