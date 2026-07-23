Reviving the 'Goat-Cow': Galicia's Battle Against Wildfires
In Galicia, Spain, native livestock such as the Cachena cow, also known as 'goat-cow,' are being reintroduced to control wildfires by grazing on flammable vegetation. This initiative, part of a broader effort to restore ecosystems and prevent fires, is supported by local communities and government incentives.
- Country:
- Spain
In Spain's Galicia region, an innovative approach is helping control rampant wildfires—native livestock reintroduction. Known locally as 'goat-cows,' Cachena cows are being used to graze on flammable undergrowth, curbing fire risks while restoring ecosystems.
Community associations, in cooperation with regional authorities, have successfully increased native livestock numbers from just over 1,800 in the late 1990s to more than 30,000 by early 2026. The regional government incentives support farmers in sustaining and expanding these herds.
Though primarily beneficial, experts urge that the technique should be supplementally employed alongside mechanical thinning and controlled burning. Nonetheless, this centuries-old practice shapes a promising part of Galicia's comprehensive fire prevention strategy.
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