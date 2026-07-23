Tensions Rise: U.S. Cautions Iran Over Houthi Actions

President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Iran on Thursday, indicating the U.S. will hold Iran accountable for any hostile actions conducted by Yemen's Houthi militants, who recently declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted that the Houthis had maintained restraint since a U.S. attack a year ago but have now resumed aggression, evidenced by their attacks on two Saudi Arabian ships.

Trump emphasized that if such actions persist, the U.S. will lay the blame on Iran, viewing the Houthis as an Iranian proxy, and promised severe military repercussions against both Iran and the Houthis.