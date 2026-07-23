Saudi Aramco Diversifies Oil Routes Amidst Red Sea Tensions

Saudi Aramco has proposed additional crude shipments from Egypt's Sidi Kerir port, potentially changing export paths due to increased safety risks in the Red Sea. The move enhances supply reach to Europe and North America and offers flexibility amidst persistent regional security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 17:56 IST
Saudi Aramco Diversifies Oil Routes Amidst Red Sea Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco is reportedly offering extra crude shipments for loading at Egypt's Sidi Kerir port, according to sources in the trading sector. This decision could indicate a strategic alteration in export routes as threats in the Red Sea heighten risks for oil transport.

Two sources revealed that these cargoes are being provided on a spot basis, supplementing Aramco's deliveries to its contracted buyers. Although the oil giant supplies some European and North American customers from Sidi Kerir, the increased volumes suggest Aramco's pursuit of greater operational latitude given the security threats in the Red Sea area.

When approached for comment, Aramco chose to remain silent on the matter.

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